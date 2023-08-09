comScore
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Plummets in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Plummets in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -2.88 %. The stock closed at 407.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.8 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 407.55. Its highest price during the day was 416.95, while the lowest price was 404.8. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3149.5749692550003 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 477.15 and 391.0 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for IKIO on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:33:23 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹395.8, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹407.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 395.8. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in price is -11.75, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

09 Aug 2023, 10:22:22 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹402.2, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹407.55

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 402.2, with a percent change of -1.31% and a net change of -5.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.31% and has dropped by 5.35 points.

09 Aug 2023, 10:02:23 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹404.75, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹407.55

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 404.75. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.8, suggesting a decrease of 2.8.

09 Aug 2023, 09:46:43 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹405.0, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹407.55

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 405.0 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and the net change is a decrease of 2.55.

09 Aug 2023, 09:36:22 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹405.65, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹407.55

Based on the current data, the IKIO stock is priced at 405.65. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock's price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:18:16 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹410.0, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹407.55

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 410.0. There has been a 0.6 percent change in the stock, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock is 2.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:01:46 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹407.55, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹407.55

Currently, the stock price of IKIO is 407.55. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 08:19:26 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹407.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 0. The closing price for IKIO shares on that day was 407.55.

