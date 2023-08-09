IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹407.55. Its highest price during the day was ₹416.95, while the lowest price was ₹404.8. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹3149.5749692550003 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹477.15 and ₹391.0 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for IKIO on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.