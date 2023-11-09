Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 338.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.45 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO opened at 341 and closed at 338.7. The highest price reached during the day was 342.9, while the lowest price was 337.25. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 315. The BSE volume for the day was 45,017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹338.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹338.7

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 338.45, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The net change is -0.25, indicating a slight decline in the stock's value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹338.7 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO on the BSE had a volume of 45,017 shares and closed at a price of 338.7.

