IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO's Stock Plummets as Investors Flee

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 358.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.25 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO opened at 358.95 and closed at 356.75. The stock had a high of 359.05 and a low of 354.2. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO was 6637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹352.25, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹358.2

The current data for IKIO stock shows that its price is 352.25. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -5.95, which means it has decreased by that amount.

09 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹358.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹356.75

Based on the given data, the current stock price of IKIO is 358.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.75 points since the previous trading session.

09 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹356.75 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a trading volume of 6,637 shares with a closing price of 356.75.

