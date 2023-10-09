IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO's Stock Plummets as Investors Flee

On the last day, IKIO opened at ₹358.95 and closed at ₹356.75. The stock had a high of ₹359.05 and a low of ₹354.2. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO was 6637 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that its price is ₹352.25. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -5.95, which means it has decreased by that amount.
Based on the given data, the current stock price of IKIO is ₹358.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.75 points since the previous trading session.
On the last day, IKIO BSE had a trading volume of 6,637 shares with a closing price of ₹356.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!