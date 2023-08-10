IKIO Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:07 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 377.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The stock price for IKIO (ticker symbol IKIO) opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹377.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹412.95 and a low of ₹372.15 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2915.8008487300003 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹372.15. No shares were traded on the BSE for IKIO on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:08:00 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹377.3 yesterday
On the last day of IKIO BSE trading, there were no shares traded and the closing price was ₹377.3.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!