IKIO Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

The stock price for IKIO (ticker symbol IKIO) opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹377.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹412.95 and a low of ₹372.15 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2915.8008487300003 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹372.15. No shares were traded on the BSE for IKIO on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.