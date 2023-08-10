Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 377.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

The stock price for IKIO (ticker symbol IKIO) opened at 0.0 and closed at 377.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 412.95 and a low of 372.15 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2915.8008487300003 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 372.15. No shares were traded on the BSE for IKIO on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹377.3 yesterday

On the last day of IKIO BSE trading, there were no shares traded and the closing price was 377.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.