IKIO Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹341.75 and closed at ₹338.45. The stock reached a high of ₹342.15 and a low of ₹331.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹315. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for IKIO was 16,128.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.