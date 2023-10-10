IKIO Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

The last day of trading for IKIO saw an open price of ₹345 and a close price of ₹358.2. The high for the day was ₹353 and the low was ₹344.2. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹349.05. The BSE volume for the day was 55,826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹358.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of IKIO on the BSE was 55,826 shares. The closing price for IKIO was ₹358.2.