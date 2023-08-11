Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 382.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 382.55. The stock reached a high of 388.0 and a low of 379.35. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2956.373216755 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 372.15. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for IKIO.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹382.3, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹382.55

The current stock price of IKIO is 382.3 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased slightly by 0.07% and has decreased by 0.25 in terms of value.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST IKIO Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.6%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
11 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹382.55, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹382.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 382.55. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹382.55 yesterday

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a volume of 0 shares, indicating no trading activity. The closing price for the stock was 382.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.