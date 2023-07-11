Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at 414.9, up 2.79% from yesterday's 403.65

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 403.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.9 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was 0.0, while the closing price was 403.65. The stock's high for the day was 414.35, and the low was 401.3. IKIO has a market capitalization of 3119.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO on this day was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO closed today at ₹414.9, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was 414.9, which represents a percent change of 2.79. This means that the stock price increased by 2.79% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was 11.25, indicating a positive movement. Yesterday's closing price was 403.65. Overall, the stock had a positive performance today.

11 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹415.0, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 415.0, with a percentage change of 2.81. The net change in the stock price is 11.35.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹416.5, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data shows that the stock price of IKIO is 416.5, which represents a 3.18% increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.85.

11 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹416.0, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 416.0. There has been a percent change of 3.06, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 12.35, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

Click here for IKIO Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹417.3, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data of IKIO stock indicates that the price is 417.3 with a percent change of 3.38. This means that the stock has increased by 3.38% from its previous trading session. The net change is 13.65, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum and has experienced a significant increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹416.25, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 416.25. It has experienced a 3.12% increase, resulting in a net change of 12.6.

11 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹414.7, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current price of IKIO stock is 414.7, which represents a 2.74% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.05.

11 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹416.8, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 416.8 with a percent change of 3.26% and a net change of 13.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.26% or 13.15 points.

Click here for IKIO Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹419.7, up 3.98% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 419.7. It has experienced a percent change of 3.98, resulting in a net change of 16.05.

11 Jul 2023, 01:21 PM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹418.4, up 3.65% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 418.4. There has been a 3.65% percent change, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 14.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹409.0, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 409.0 with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change. The net change of 5.35 suggests that the stock has gained value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹409.0, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 409.0, with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% and has gained 5.35 in terms of price.

Click here for IKIO AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹408.0, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 408.0, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% and has gained 4.35 rupees. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for IKIO stock.

11 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹408.05, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 408.05, which represents a 1.09% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.4.

11 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹409.2, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 409.2, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 5.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.37% and the value has gone up by 5.55 units. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹407.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 407.95. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.3.

Click here for IKIO News

11 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹407.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 407.55 and it has experienced a percent change of 0.97. This means that the stock has increased by 0.97% from its previous value. The net change is 3.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.9 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive change in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹407.5, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 407.5 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.95% and the price has increased by 3.85.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹408.3, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 408.3. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹409.55, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current price of IKIO stock is 409.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 5.9, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend in the market.

Click here for IKIO Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹408.75, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 408.75. It has experienced a 1.26 percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.1.

11 Jul 2023, 10:22 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹409.65, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current price of IKIO stock is 409.65, which represents a 1.49 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.0.

11 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹408.25, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 408.25, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and the net change is 4.6.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹410.3, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 410.3. There has been a 1.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹409.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 409.95, with a percent change of 1.56. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.56%. The net change is 6.3, which means that the stock has increased by 6.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that IKIO stock has experienced a positive trend and has gained value in the current period.

11 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹405.7, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹403.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 405.7. There has been a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.05, which means the stock has gained 2.05 points. Based on this data, it can be inferred that IKIO stock has experienced a small positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹403.65, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹403.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 403.65. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹403.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were no shares traded, resulting in a volume of 0 shares. The closing price for the day was 403.65.

