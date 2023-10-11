IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO stock soars with strong gains

On the last day, the open price of IKIO was ₹346.05 and the close price was ₹345.95. The high for the day was ₹352.05 and the low was ₹343.5. The market cap of IKIO was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was ₹477.15 and the 52-week low was ₹344.2. The BSE volume for the day was 29,758 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is ₹347.9. There has been a 1.13 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 3.9.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹346.2, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the overall trend and performance of the stock, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.
On the last day, the BSE volume for IKIO was 29,758 shares with a closing price of ₹345.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!