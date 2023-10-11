Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO stock soars with strong gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 344 per share. The stock is currently trading at 347.9 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, the open price of IKIO was 346.05 and the close price was 345.95. The high for the day was 352.05 and the low was 343.5. The market cap of IKIO was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was 477.15 and the 52-week low was 344.2. The BSE volume for the day was 29,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹347.9, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹344

Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is 347.9. There has been a 1.13 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 3.9.

11 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹346.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹344

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 346.2, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the overall trend and performance of the stock, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

11 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹345.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IKIO was 29,758 shares with a closing price of 345.95.

