IKIO Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 385.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.65 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 386.05 and closed at 385.7. The stock's high for the day was 394.1, while the low was 386.05. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 2526.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 360. On the BSE, a total of 43,601 shares of IKIO were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹385.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,601. The closing price for the shares was 385.7.

