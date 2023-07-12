IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at ₹414.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹414.9

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹414.9. The stock reached a high of ₹423.9 and a low of ₹402.0 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3206.3762844899998 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹391.0. The BSE volume for the stock was 0 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO closed today at ₹414.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹414.9 Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was ₹414.7, which represents a decrease of 0.05% from the previous day's closing price of ₹414.9. The net change in price was -0.2. Share Via

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹414.8, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is ₹414.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by -0.02%, resulting in a net change of -0.1. Share Via

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹416.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹416.15. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25. Click here for IKIO Key Metrics Share Via

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹417.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹414.9 Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is ₹417.3. There has been a 0.58 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points. Share Via

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹412.6, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is ₹412.6. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.3 in the stock price. Share Via

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹413.95, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹413.95 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹413.4, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹413.4 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.36% and has dropped by 1.5 in terms of points. The negative percent and net change indicate a downward trend in the stock's performance. Click here for IKIO Board Meetings Share Via

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹414.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹414.4 with a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.5 points. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of IKIO stock. Share Via

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹414.95, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹414.95, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.05. Share Via

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹415.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹414.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹415.4 with a percent change of 0.12. The net change in the stock price is 0.5. Share Via

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹414.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current price of IKIO stock is ₹414.4. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.12% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -0.5. Click here for IKIO AGM Share Via

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹414.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹414.9 As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹414.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.85, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.85. Share Via

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹414.1, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹414.9 As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹414.1. The percent change is -0.19%, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price. Share Via

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹414.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹414.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹414.4. The percent change is -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.5, showing a decrease of ₹0.5 in the stock price. Share Via

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹415.0, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹415.0. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 0.1, which means that the stock has increased by 0.1 units. Overall, the stock has seen a small positive movement. Click here for IKIO News Share Via

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹415.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹415.5 with a percent change of 0.14. The net change is 0.6. Share Via

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹415.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹415.8. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.9 units. Share Via

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹416.05, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹416.05. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.15, further confirming the positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small but positive change in value. Share Via

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹417.75, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹414.9 As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹417.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.85 points. Click here for IKIO Dividend Share Via

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹417.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current stock price of IKIO is ₹417.1, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the actual increase in price is 2.2. Share Via

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹417.0, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹417.0 with a percent change of 0.51. The net change is 2.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the actual increase in value is 2.1. Share Via

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹419.95, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹419.95, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 5.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price. Share Via

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹420.0, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹414.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹420.0 with a percent change of 1.23. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.23% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 5.1, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock price. Click here for IKIO Profit Loss Share Via

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹420.3, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹414.9 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹420.3, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.3% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 5.4 points. Share Via

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹415.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹414.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹415.05, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a small increase in the stock price, indicating a positive movement in the market. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Share Via

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹412.05, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹414.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹412.05. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.85 from the previous trading session. Share Via

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹414.9 yesterday On the last day, the BSE volume for IKIO was 0 shares, indicating no trading activity. The closing price for IKIO was ₹414.9. Share Via