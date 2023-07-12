comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at 414.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's 414.9
Back

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at ₹414.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹414.9

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 414.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.7 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 414.9. The stock reached a high of 423.9 and a low of 402.0 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3206.3762844899998 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 391.0. The BSE volume for the stock was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:15:18 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO closed today at ₹414.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹414.9

Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was 414.7, which represents a decrease of 0.05% from the previous day's closing price of 414.9. The net change in price was -0.2.

12 Jul 2023, 03:16:44 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹414.8, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 414.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by -0.02%, resulting in a net change of -0.1.

12 Jul 2023, 03:03:12 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹416.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 416.15. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

Click here for IKIO Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:46:41 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹417.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹414.9

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 417.3. There has been a 0.58 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:33:22 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹412.6, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 412.6. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:17:30 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹413.95, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 413.95 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:00:09 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹413.4, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 413.4 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.36% and has dropped by 1.5 in terms of points. The negative percent and net change indicate a downward trend in the stock's performance.

Click here for IKIO Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:49:51 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹414.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 414.4 with a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.5 points. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of IKIO stock.

12 Jul 2023, 01:33:59 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹414.95, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 414.95, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

12 Jul 2023, 01:06:17 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹415.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹414.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 415.4 with a percent change of 0.12. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45:54 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹414.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current price of IKIO stock is 414.4. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.12% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -0.5.

Click here for IKIO AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:36:18 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹414.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹414.9

As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 414.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.85.

12 Jul 2023, 12:15:14 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹414.1, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹414.9

As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 414.1. The percent change is -0.19%, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:02:15 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹414.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹414.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 414.4. The percent change is -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.5, showing a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:49:43 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹415.0, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 415.0. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 0.1, which means that the stock has increased by 0.1 units. Overall, the stock has seen a small positive movement.

Click here for IKIO News

12 Jul 2023, 11:36:36 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹415.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 415.5 with a percent change of 0.14. The net change is 0.6.

12 Jul 2023, 11:17:21 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹415.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 415.8. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.9 units.

12 Jul 2023, 11:07:22 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹416.05, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 416.05. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.15, further confirming the positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small but positive change in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45:08 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹417.75, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹414.9

As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 417.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.85 points.

Click here for IKIO Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:35:49 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹417.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current stock price of IKIO is 417.1, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the actual increase in price is 2.2.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18:02 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹417.0, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 417.0 with a percent change of 0.51. The net change is 2.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the actual increase in value is 2.1.

12 Jul 2023, 10:05:20 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹419.95, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 419.95, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 5.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:53:18 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹420.0, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹414.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 420.0 with a percent change of 1.23. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.23% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 5.1, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:36:45 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹420.3, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹414.9

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 420.3, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.3% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 5.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:18:54 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹415.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹414.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 415.05, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a small increase in the stock price, indicating a positive movement in the market. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07:55 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹412.05, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹414.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 412.05. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.85, suggesting a decrease of 2.85 from the previous trading session.

12 Jul 2023, 08:25:32 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹414.9 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for IKIO was 0 shares, indicating no trading activity. The closing price for IKIO was 414.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout