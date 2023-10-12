Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 344 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.1 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO's stock opened at 348.85 and closed at 344. The highest price reached during the day was 349.25, while the lowest price was 343.4. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 cr. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 343.5. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on this day was 32,761.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

