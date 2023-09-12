Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -2.9 %. The stock closed at 388.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.2 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO opened at 386.05 and closed at 388.45. The stock reached a high of 390 and a low of 376.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2451.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 360. The stock had a trading volume of 25,488 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹377.2, down -2.9% from yesterday's ₹388.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 377.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.9, resulting in a net change of -11.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

12 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹388.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25,488. The closing price of the shares was 388.45.

