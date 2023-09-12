IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Market Trading

On the last day, IKIO opened at ₹386.05 and closed at ₹388.45. The stock reached a high of ₹390 and a low of ₹376.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2451.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The stock had a trading volume of 25,488 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.