Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at 414.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's 415.1
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at ₹414.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹415.1

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 415.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.25 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was 0.0, and the close price was 415.1. The stock reached a high of 421.9 and a low of 411.0 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3207.92189851 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 391.0. No shares were traded on the BSE for IKIO on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:06:39 PM IST

Today's closing price for IKIO stock is 414.25, which is a decrease of 0.2% from the previous day's closing price of 415.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.85.

13 Jul 2023, 03:22:45 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹412.65, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data shows that the stock price of IKIO is 412.65. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.45, which means the stock has decreased by 2.45.

13 Jul 2023, 03:01:36 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹413.25, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹415.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 413.25. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. Additionally, there has been a net change of -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:51:34 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹415.0, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 415.0 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% or 0.1 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:35:34 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹414.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹415.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 414.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.18. The net change in the stock price is -0.75.

13 Jul 2023, 02:16:48 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹414.15, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 414.15. There has been a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

13 Jul 2023, 02:00:02 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹415.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹415.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 415.6. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small gain in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:45:55 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹418.95, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 418.95. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.85 rupees since the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 01:31:14 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹419.0, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 419.0, which represents a percent change of 0.94. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:20:47 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹418.9, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹415.1

13 Jul 2023, 01:06:56 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹419.95, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 419.95. There has been a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.85, meaning the stock has gained 4.85 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 12:46:40 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹419.95, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that its price is 419.95. There has been a 1.17% percent change, with the stock increasing by 4.85 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:30:06 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹420.2, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data shows that the stock price of IKIO is 420.2, and it has experienced a percent change of 1.23. This represents a net change of 5.1.

13 Jul 2023, 12:18:12 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹419.75, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The stock price of IKIO, a company, is currently 419.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.65 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:04:39 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹420.0, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 420.0 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock has increased by 1.18% and the price has gone up by 4.9.

13 Jul 2023, 11:50:35 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹419.5, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 419.5 with a percent change of 1.06. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% from its previous value. The net change is 4.4, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.4 points. Overall, this suggests that IKIO stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:30:06 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹420.85, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 420.85 with a percent change of 1.39. This means that the stock has increased by 1.39% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.75 since the last trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15:16 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹421.5, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current stock price of IKIO is 421.5, with a 1.54% increase in value. This represents a net change of 6.4 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:48:53 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹422.7, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data of IKIO stock shows that it has a price of 422.7. There has been a percent change of 1.83, indicating a positive movement in the stock's price. The net change is 7.6, which means that the stock has increased by 7.6.

13 Jul 2023, 10:30:02 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹421.7, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current stock price of IKIO is 421.7, which represents a 1.59% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.6.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15:05 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹423.8, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 423.8. There has been a 2.1% percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 8.7.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04:57 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹423.2, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 423.2, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 8.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

13 Jul 2023, 09:34:44 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹416.15, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 416.15. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

13 Jul 2023, 09:19:37 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹418.0, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹415.1

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is at 418.0, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% and has gained 2.9 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement for IKIO stock.

13 Jul 2023, 09:06:04 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹415.1, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹415.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 415.1. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable.

13 Jul 2023, 08:05:20 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹415.1 yesterday

On the last day, there were no shares traded for IKIO on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 415.1.

