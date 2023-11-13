Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 323.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.55 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO's stock opened at 330.2 and closed at 323.65. The high of the day was 335.95, while the low was 327.6. The company's market capitalization is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for IKIO's stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 315. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 52964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹334.55, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹323.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 334.55. It has experienced a percent change of 3.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 10.9, suggesting a significant increase in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹323.65 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a trading volume of 52,964 shares, with a closing price of 323.65.

