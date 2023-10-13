Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 359.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO had an open price of 348.7 and a close price of 344.1. The stock had a high of 364.5 and a low of 346.3 for the day. The market capitalization for IKIO was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock was 477.15, while the 52-week low was 343.4. The BSE volume for the day was 118,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹360, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹359.7

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 360 with a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.3, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.3.

13 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹344.1 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a trading volume of 118,910 shares. The closing price for the day was 344.1.

