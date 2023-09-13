Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -4.14 %. The stock closed at 377.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.6 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 378.95 and closed at 377.2. The highest price reached during the day was 379, while the lowest price was 360.15. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2,350.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on this day was 73,698.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹377.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of IKIO BSE shares traded was 73,698. The closing price for the shares was 377.2.

