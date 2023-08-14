IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, IKIO opened at ₹370.75 and closed at ₹372.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹370.75, while the lowest price was also ₹370.75. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2865.181989575 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹371.0. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on that day was 1036.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹366.7, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹372.85
Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is ₹366.7 with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -6.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.65% and the actual value has decreased by ₹6.15.
IKIO Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.98%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹372.85 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume of IKIO on the BSE was 1036 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹372.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!