LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 372.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.7 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO opened at 370.75 and closed at 372.85. The highest price reached during the day was 370.75, while the lowest price was also 370.75. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2865.181989575 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 371.0. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on that day was 1036.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44:49 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹366.7, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹372.85

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 366.7 with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -6.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.65% and the actual value has decreased by 6.15.

14 Aug 2023, 09:38:12 AM IST

IKIO Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.98%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
14 Aug 2023, 09:10:57 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹372.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of IKIO on the BSE was 1036 shares. The closing price for the day was 372.85.

