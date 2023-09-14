Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -2.39 %. The stock closed at 361.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.95 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at a price of 361.05 and closed at 361.6. The stock had a high of 363.5 and a low of 350.5. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2294.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on that day was 66,549.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹352.95, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹361.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 352.95 with a percent change of -2.39 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.39% and has experienced a decrease of 8.65 in terms of price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹361.6 on last trading day

On the last day of IKIO's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 66,549. The closing price of the shares was 361.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.