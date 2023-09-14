IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at a price of ₹361.05 and closed at ₹361.6. The stock had a high of ₹363.5 and a low of ₹350.5. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at ₹2294.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on that day was 66,549.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹352.95 with a percent change of -2.39 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.39% and has experienced a decrease of 8.65 in terms of price.
On the last day of IKIO's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 66,549. The closing price of the shares was ₹361.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!