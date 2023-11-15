Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
IKIO stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 332.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.45 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, IKIO's stock opened at 334.75 and closed at 332.05. The highest price reached during the day was 336, while the lowest price was 329.4. The market capitalization of IKIO currently stands at 0.0 crores. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 477.15 and a low of 315. The BSE volume for the day was 15,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, the trading volume for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 15,356 shares. The closing price for the stock was 332.05.

