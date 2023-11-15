IKIO Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, IKIO's stock opened at ₹334.75 and closed at ₹332.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹336, while the lowest price was ₹329.4. The market capitalization of IKIO currently stands at 0.0 crores. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹477.15 and a low of ₹315. The BSE volume for the day was 15,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.