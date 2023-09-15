Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 352.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO stock opened at 353.95 and closed at 352.95. The stock reached a high of 367 and a low of 353.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2366.0 crore and its 52-week high and low are 477.15 and 350.5 respectively. A total of 38,705 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹352.95 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a trading volume of 38,705 shares with a closing price of 352.95.

