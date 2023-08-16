IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Sees Upward Movement
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 363.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹363.3. The stock reached a high of ₹372.35 and a low of ₹360.0 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at ₹2807.6078673300003 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹360.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for IKIO on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:06:17 AM IST
IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹363.3, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹363.3
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹363.3. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.0.
16 Aug 2023, 08:05:22 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹363.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹363.3.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!