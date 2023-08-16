Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Sees Upward Movement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 363.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 363.3. The stock reached a high of 372.35 and a low of 360.0 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2807.6078673300003 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 360.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for IKIO on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹363.3, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹363.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 363.3. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.0.

16 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹363.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 363.3.

