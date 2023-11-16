IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹338.75 and closed at ₹332.40. The highest price reached during the day was ₹354, while the lowest price was ₹335.35. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹315. The total BSE volume for the day was 55,681 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is ₹349.7. There has been a 5.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.3.
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 55,681. The closing price for the stock was ₹332.4.
