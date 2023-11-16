Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 5.2 %. The stock closed at 332.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.7 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, the stock of IKIO opened at 338.75 and closed at 332.40. The highest price reached during the day was 354, while the lowest price was 335.35. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 315. The total BSE volume for the day was 55,681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹349.7, up 5.2% from yesterday's ₹332.4

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 349.7. There has been a 5.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.3.

16 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹332.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 55,681. The closing price for the stock was 332.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.