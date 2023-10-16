comScore
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at ₹353.5, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹362.4

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 362.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.5 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 360 and closed at 359.7. The highest price reached during the day was 366, while the lowest price was 359.7. The market capitalization of IKIO is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 343.4. The total BSE volume for IKIO was 11,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:43:42 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO closed today at ₹353.5, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹362.4

Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was 353.5, representing a percent change of -2.46. This indicates a decrease of -8.9 in the net change from the previous closing price of 362.4.

16 Oct 2023, 05:43:34 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, IKIO Lighting stock reached a low of 350 and a high of 365.65.

16 Oct 2023, 03:01:47 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹354, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹362.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 354. There has been a percent change of -2.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price of 8.4.

16 Oct 2023, 02:26:41 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹358.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹362.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 358.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.15. The net change is -4.15, indicating a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:18:34 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is 365.65, while the low is 355.

16 Oct 2023, 01:56:26 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.7, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹362.4

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.7. There has been a percent change of -1.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of 5.7 in the stock price.

Click here for IKIO News

16 Oct 2023, 01:23:03 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is 365.65 and the low is 355.

16 Oct 2023, 01:09:47 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.3, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹362.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 356.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.1, suggesting a decrease of 6.1 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:26:27 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹356, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹362.4

The stock price of IKIO is currently 356, representing a decline of 1.77%. This translates to a net change of -6.4.

16 Oct 2023, 12:16:21 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is 365.65, while the low is 355.

16 Oct 2023, 11:50:22 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹356.7, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹362.4

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.7 and it has experienced a percent change of -1.57. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.57%. The net change is -5.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.7 rupees. Overall, this suggests that IKIO stock has experienced a decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12:40 AM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

IKIO Lighting stock's low price for the day was 355, while its high price reached 365.65.

16 Oct 2023, 11:09:06 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹356.6, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹362.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 356.6. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.8, suggesting a decrease of 5.8 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24:03 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹357.05, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹362.4

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 357.05, with a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -5.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.48% and the overall value has decreased by 5.35.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:12:00 AM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is 365.65 and the low is 355.8.

16 Oct 2023, 09:48:43 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹358.6, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹362.4

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 358.6. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of 3.8 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:05:27 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹362.4, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹359.7

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 362.4. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.7 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively based on this data.

16 Oct 2023, 08:03:33 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹359.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,968. The closing price for the shares was 359.7.

