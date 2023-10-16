IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at ₹353.5, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹362.4

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹360 and closed at ₹359.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹366, while the lowest price was ₹359.7. The market capitalization of IKIO is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹343.4. The total BSE volume for IKIO was 11,968 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IKIO share price Today :IKIO closed today at ₹353.5, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹362.4 Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was ₹353.5, representing a percent change of -2.46. This indicates a decrease of -8.9 in the net change from the previous closing price of ₹362.4.

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range Today, IKIO Lighting stock reached a low of ₹350 and a high of ₹365.65.

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹354, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹362.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹354. There has been a percent change of -2.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price of ₹8.4.

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹358.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹362.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹358.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.15. The net change is -4.15, indicating a decline in value.

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is ₹365.65, while the low is ₹355.

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.7, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹362.4 The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹356.7. There has been a percent change of -1.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of 5.7 in the stock price. Click here for IKIO News

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is ₹365.65 and the low is ₹355.

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.3, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹362.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹356.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.1 in the stock price.

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹356, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹362.4 The stock price of IKIO is currently ₹356, representing a decline of 1.77%. This translates to a net change of -6.4.

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is ₹365.65, while the low is ₹355.

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹356.7, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹362.4 The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹356.7 and it has experienced a percent change of -1.57. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.57%. The net change is -5.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.7 rupees. Overall, this suggests that IKIO stock has experienced a decrease in value.

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range IKIO Lighting stock's low price for the day was ₹355, while its high price reached ₹365.65.

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹356.6, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹362.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹356.6. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.8 in the stock price.

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹357.05, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹362.4 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹357.05, with a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -5.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.48% and the overall value has decreased by ₹5.35. Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is ₹365.65 and the low is ₹355.8.

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹358.6, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹362.4 The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is ₹358.6. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.8 in the stock price.

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹362.4, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹359.7 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹362.4. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.7 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively based on this data.

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹359.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,968. The closing price for the shares was ₹359.7.