IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 363.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.55 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of IKIO, the stock opened at ₹360.25 and closed at ₹363.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹372.3, while the lowest price was ₹360.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2809.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,360 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 09:04:53 AM IST
IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹363.55, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹363.3
The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is ₹363.55. There has been a slight increase of 0.07 percent in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
17 Aug 2023, 08:06:06 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹363.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 21,360. The closing price for the shares was ₹363.3.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!