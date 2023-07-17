comScore
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 412.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.1 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO stocks had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 412.6. The highest price reached during the day was 416.95, while the lowest price was 407.25. The market capitalization of IKIO stands at 3188.60172326 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO stocks on the last trading day was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:07:14 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹410.1, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 410.1. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, indicating a decrease of 2.5 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the stock price of IKIO.

17 Jul 2023, 12:45:18 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹410.1, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 410.1. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:42 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹409.0, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data shows that the stock price of IKIO is 409.0. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.6, suggesting a decrease of 3.6 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:24:30 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹410.1, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 410.1. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, suggesting a decline of 2.5 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:01:45 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹409.95, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that its price is 409.95. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, which represents the actual decrease in the stock's price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:52:07 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹409.15, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 409.15 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.84% and the price has dropped by 3.45. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:32:40 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹408.65, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 408.65, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.96% and the decrease in value amounts to 3.95.

17 Jul 2023, 11:25:14 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹409.6, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹412.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 409.6. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.0, which means the stock has decreased by 3.0 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:01:04 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹410.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 410.5 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -2.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.1 points or 0.51% compared to the previous trading session.

17 Jul 2023, 10:51:38 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹410.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 410.5 with a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:31:46 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹411.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that its price is 411.6. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.0, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.0.

17 Jul 2023, 10:22:20 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹411.25, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹412.6

As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 411.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, suggesting a decrease of 1.35 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:04:03 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹410.7, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 410.7. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a drop in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:52:04 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹411.8, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current price of IKIO stock is 411.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a small decline in the stock's value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:32:34 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹411.0, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current stock price of IKIO is 411.0. This represents a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.6.

17 Jul 2023, 09:22:04 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹412.8, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹412.6

The current stock price of IKIO is 412.8. There has been a 0.05% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

17 Jul 2023, 09:05:11 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹412.6, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹412.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 412.6 with no change in percentage or net change.

17 Jul 2023, 08:11:42 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹412.6 yesterday

The last day of trading for IKIO BSE had a volume of 0 shares and the closing price was 412.6.

