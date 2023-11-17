Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Slides on Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 353.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.4 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 352.9 and closed at 349.7. The stock reached a high of 357.85 and a low of 351.3 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 477.15 and a 52-week low of 315. The BSE volume for the day was 32,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

IKIO Lighting stock opened at a low of 351.75 and reached a high of 356.90 on the current trading day.

17 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹353.4, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹353.75

The current price of IKIO stock is 353.4 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹353.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹353.75

The current price of IKIO stock is 353.05 with a net change of -0.7 and a percent change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:48 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹349.7 on last trading day

The last day of IKIO BSE saw a volume of 32138 shares with a closing price of 349.7.

