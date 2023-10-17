Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at 356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's 353.35

12 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 353.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.45 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was 362.4, and the close price was also 362.4. The stock had a high of 365.65 and a low of 350 during the day. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 343.4. The BSE volume for IKIO was 70734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed today at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was 356.45, which is a 0.88% increase from yesterday's closing price of 353.35. The net change in price is 3.1.

17 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, IKIO Lighting stock reached a low price of 354.35 and a high price of 359.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹356, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹353.35

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 356 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.75% and has gained 2.65 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹354.9, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 354.9. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of IKIO Lighting reached a low of 355.75 and a high of 359.95 during the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹355.85, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 355.85. There has been a 0.71 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST IKIO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days351.23
10 Days354.03
20 Days354.81
50 Days370.99
100 Days373.45
300 Days373.45
17 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IKIO Lighting stock today was 355.75, while the high price reached 359.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.5, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹353.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 356.5. It has experienced a 0.89 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 3.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹356.15, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.15 with a percent change of 0.79. The net change is 2.8. This suggests that the stock has had a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of IKIO Lighting stock is 355.75, while the high price is 359.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IKIO Lighting stock was 355.75, while the high price reached 359.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.85, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.85. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.5 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹356.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.4 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 3.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IKIO Lighting stock today was 355.95, while the high price reached 359.95.

17 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹359.95, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data shows that the stock price of IKIO is 359.95 with a percent change of 1.87. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.87% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.6, which means that the stock has increased by 6.6. Overall, these figures suggest that IKIO stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹362.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume was 70,734 shares. The closing price for the stock was 362.4.

