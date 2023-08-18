IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 363.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.9 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹360 and closed at ₹363.55. The stock had a high of ₹376.45 and a low of ₹360. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2874.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 43,438 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Aug 2023, 09:00:50 AM IST
IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹371.9, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹363.55
The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹371.9. There has been a 2.3% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.35.
18 Aug 2023, 08:11:11 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹363.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IKIO had a volume of 43,438 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹363.55.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!