IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 363.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.9 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 360 and closed at 363.55. The stock had a high of 376.45 and a low of 360. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2874.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 43,438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹371.9, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹363.55

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 371.9. There has been a 2.3% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.35.

18 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹363.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IKIO had a volume of 43,438 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 363.55.

