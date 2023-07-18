Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Reports Strong Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 406.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.8 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 406.95. The stock reached a high of 414.45 and a low of 405.45 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is approximately 3144.938127195 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15 and its 52-week low is 391.0. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE for IKIO on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹411.8, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 411.8. There has been a 1.19% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 4.85.

18 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹411.7, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 411.7 with a percent change of 1.17. This means that the stock has increased by 1.17% from its previous value. The net change is 4.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.75 in value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹411.7, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 411.7, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% from its previous value, with a net increase of 4.75.

18 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹411.0, up 1.0% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 411.0. There has been a 1.0 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.05.

18 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹410.7, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 410.7 with a percent change of 0.92. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.92% from its previous value. The net change is 3.75, which means that the stock has increased by 3.75 in value. Overall, this data suggests that IKIO stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹410.0, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock's price is 410.0. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.05. Overall, the stock's value has seen a positive movement.

18 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹410.75, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current price of IKIO stock is 410.75, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 3.8.

18 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹410.25, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 410.25. There has been a 0.81 percent increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹410.7, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 410.7 with a percent change of 0.92. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.92% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.75.

18 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹409.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹406.95

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 409.3 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and the stock has gained 2.35 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹406.95, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹406.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 406.95. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.0.

18 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹406.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 406.95.

