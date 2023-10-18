IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at 351.15, down -1.22% from yesterday's 355.5

On the last day of trading, the open price of IKIO was ₹359.95 and the close price was ₹353.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹359.95, while the lowest price was ₹354.35. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹343.4. The BSE volume for the day was 6906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was ₹351.15, representing a decline of 1.22% from the previous day's closing price of ₹355.5. The net change in price was -4.35.
The current day's low price for IKIO Lighting stock is ₹350, while the high price is ₹358.9.
IKIO stock is currently priced at ₹356.45, representing a 0.88% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock's price is 3.1 rupees.
Click here for IKIO AGM
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 in value.
IKIO Lighting stock's low price for the day is ₹354.35 and the high price is ₹359.95.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹356.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.1, suggesting a positive movement.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|352.71
|10 Days
|353.90
|20 Days
|354.34
|50 Days
|369.84
|100 Days
|373.22
|300 Days
|373.22
IKIO Lighting stock's low price for the day was ₹354.35, while the high price reached ₹359.95.
The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹356.45 with a percent change of 0.88. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.88%. The net change is 3.1, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹3.1 compared to its previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slightly positive movement in the stock. The net change is 3.1, suggesting an increase in the stock price of ₹3.1.
Today, the low price of IKIO Lighting stock was ₹354.35 while the high price reached ₹359.95.
As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of IKIO.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹356.45. There has been a 0.88% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 points.
The current day's low price for IKIO Lighting stock is ₹354.35, while the high price is ₹359.95.
As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 points.
Click here for IKIO Profit Loss
The current day's high price for IKIO Lighting stock is ₹359.95, while the low price is ₹354.35.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹3.1 in value. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a small increase in value.
On the last day of IKIO trading on the BSE, there were 6906 shares traded with a closing price of ₹353.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!