Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at 351.15, down -1.22% from yesterday's 355.5

14 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 355.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.15 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the open price of IKIO was 359.95 and the close price was 353.35. The highest price reached during the day was 359.95, while the lowest price was 354.35. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 343.4. The BSE volume for the day was 6906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO closed today at ₹351.15, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹355.5

Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was 351.15, representing a decline of 1.22% from the previous day's closing price of 355.5. The net change in price was -4.35.

18 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IKIO Lighting stock is 350, while the high price is 358.9.

18 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

IKIO stock is currently priced at 356.45, representing a 0.88% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock's price is 3.1 rupees.

Click here for IKIO AGM

18 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

IKIO Lighting stock's low price for the day is 354.35 and the high price is 359.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 356.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.1, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST IKIO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days352.71
10 Days353.90
20 Days354.34
50 Days369.84
100 Days373.22
300 Days373.22
18 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

IKIO Lighting stock's low price for the day was 354.35, while the high price reached 359.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.45 with a percent change of 0.88. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.88%. The net change is 3.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.1 compared to its previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slightly positive movement in the stock. The net change is 3.1, suggesting an increase in the stock price of 3.1.

18 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IKIO Lighting stock was 354.35 while the high price reached 359.95.

18 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of IKIO.

18 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.45. There has been a 0.88% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 points.

18 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IKIO Lighting stock is 354.35, while the high price is 359.95.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 points.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for IKIO Lighting stock is 359.95, while the low price is 354.35.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.1 in value. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹356.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 356.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a small increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹353.35 on last trading day

On the last day of IKIO trading on the BSE, there were 6906 shares traded with a closing price of 353.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.