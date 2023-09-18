Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 362.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.8 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 368.55 and closed at 362.8. The stock reached a high of 371.1 and a low of 359.05 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2351.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 350.5. The stock had a trading volume of 15,096 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹362.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,096. The closing price for the day was 362.8.

