IKIO Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹368.55 and closed at ₹362.8. The stock reached a high of ₹371.1 and a low of ₹359.05 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2351.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹350.5. The stock had a trading volume of 15,096 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.