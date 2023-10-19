Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Gains Ground on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 351.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.7 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the open price of IKIO stock was 358.9, and it closed at 355.5. The high for the day was 358.9, while the low was 350. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 343.4. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on that day was 9771.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IKIO Lighting stock was 346.05, while the high price reached 352.75.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹352.7, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹351.15

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 352.7 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change in price is 1.55.

19 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹351.15, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹355.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 351.15. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.35.

19 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹355.5 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a trading volume of 9771 shares, with a closing price of 355.5.

