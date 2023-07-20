comScore
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 427.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of the trading session, the stock of IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 427.3. The highest price reached during the day was 432.5, while the lowest price was 416.8. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 3302.20435373 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 477.15 and 391.0 respectively. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:02:54 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹427.3, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹427.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 427.3. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable.

20 Jul 2023, 08:08:45 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹427.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were no shares traded, resulting in a volume of 0 shares. The closing price for the day was 427.3.

