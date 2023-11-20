Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 353.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 347.9 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the opening price for IKIO was 354.05, while the closing price was slightly lower at 353.75. The stock had a high of 356.9 and a low of 345.95 during the day. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 315. The BSE volume for IKIO was 19,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹353.75 on last trading day

On the last day of IKIO trading on the BSE, a total of 19,079 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 353.75.

