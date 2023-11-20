IKIO Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the opening price for IKIO was ₹354.05, while the closing price was slightly lower at ₹353.75. The stock had a high of ₹356.9 and a low of ₹345.95 during the day. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹315. The BSE volume for IKIO was 19,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.