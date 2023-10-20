IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Experiences Gains in Trading Today

IKIO opened at ₹346.05 and closed at ₹351.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹352.75 and a low of ₹346.05 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹343.4. The BSE volume for IKIO was 9425 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.