IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Experiences Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 348.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.65 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

IKIO opened at 346.05 and closed at 351.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 352.75 and a low of 346.05 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 343.4. The BSE volume for IKIO was 9425 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is 354.95, while the low is 350.55.

20 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹352.65, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹348.55

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 352.65. There has been a percent change of 1.18, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.1 units. Overall, this data indicates that IKIO stock has experienced a positive movement in price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹352.15, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹348.55

The current price of IKIO stock is 352.15. It has experienced a 1.03% percent change, resulting in a net change of 3.6.

20 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹351.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IKIO BSE had a volume of 9425 shares with a closing price of 351.15.

