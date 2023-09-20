Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 361.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.35 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO opened at 363 and closed at 361.8. The stock had a high of 364.55 and a low of 357.45 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2335.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 350.5. The BSE volume for IKIO was 25601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹361.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 25,601. The closing price for the day was 361.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.