IKIO Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, IKIO opened at ₹363 and closed at ₹361.8. The stock had a high of ₹364.55 and a low of ₹357.45 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2335.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹350.5. The BSE volume for IKIO was 25601 shares.
20 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
