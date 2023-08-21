IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
IKIO stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 371.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.2 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for IKIO had an open price of ₹371.05 and a close price of ₹371.9. The stock had a high of ₹375.4 and a low of ₹364.8. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently at ₹2860.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 55,387 shares.
21 Aug 2023, 09:04:55 AM IST
IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹370.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹371.9
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹370.2. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7 in the stock price.
21 Aug 2023, 08:14:45 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹371.9 on last trading day
On the last day of IKIO's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 55,387. The closing price for the shares was ₹371.9.
