Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 371.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.2 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

The last day of trading for IKIO had an open price of 371.05 and a close price of 371.9. The stock had a high of 375.4 and a low of 364.8. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently at 2860.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 55,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹370.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹371.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 370.2. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

21 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹371.9 on last trading day

On the last day of IKIO's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 55,387. The closing price for the shares was 371.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.