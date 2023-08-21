IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

The last day of trading for IKIO had an open price of ₹371.05 and a close price of ₹371.9. The stock had a high of ₹375.4 and a low of ₹364.8. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently at ₹2860.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 55,387 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹370.2. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7 in the stock price.
On the last day of IKIO's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 55,387. The closing price for the shares was ₹371.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!