IKIO Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 420.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.85 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was ₹417.65 and the close price was ₹420.1. The stock had a high of ₹417.65 and a low of ₹412.0. The market capitalization for IKIO was ₹3199.807424905 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹477.15 and the 52-week low was ₹391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO was 17859 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:07:31 AM IST
