Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 420.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.0 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, IKIO's open price was 417.65 and the close price was 420.1. The high for the day was 417.65 and the low was 412.0. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3191.6929513 crores. The 52-week high is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO shares was 21556.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34:39 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹420.1 yesterday

On the last day of IKIO trading on the BSE, a total of 21,556 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 420.1 per share.

