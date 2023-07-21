IKIO Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 420.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.0 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, IKIO's open price was ₹417.65 and the close price was ₹420.1. The high for the day was ₹417.65 and the low was ₹412.0. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3191.6929513 crores. The 52-week high is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO shares was 21556.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:34:39 AM IST
IKIO closed at ₹420.1 yesterday
On the last day of IKIO trading on the BSE, a total of 21,556 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹420.1 per share.
