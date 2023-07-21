comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 420.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.8 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 417.65, reached a high of 417.65, and a low of 412. The closing price was 420.1. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3188.60172326 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 477.15 and 391. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21,826.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:20:08 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹412.8, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹420.1

Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is 412.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, suggesting a decrease of 7.3 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:01:05 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹413.2, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹420.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 413.2, which represents a decrease of 1.64%. The net change in the stock price is -6.9.

21 Jul 2023, 10:50:41 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹411.5, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹420.1

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 411.5 with a percent change of -2.05. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -8.6, suggesting a decline in the stock's price by this amount.

21 Jul 2023, 10:38:16 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹420.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, IKIO on BSE saw a volume of 21,826 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 420.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout