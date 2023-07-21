IKIO Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was ₹417.65 and the close price was ₹420.1. The stock had a high of ₹417.65 and a low of ₹412.0. The market capitalization for IKIO was ₹3199.807424905 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹477.15 and the 52-week low was ₹391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO was 17859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.