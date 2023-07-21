Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 420.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.5 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 417.65 and closed at 420.1. The stock had a high of 417.65 and a low of 412.0. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3198.261810885 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 391.0. On the BSE, there were 17869 shares traded for IKIO.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹420.1 yesterday

On the last day of IKIO trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 17,872. The closing price for the shares was 420.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.