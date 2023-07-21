IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹417.65, reached a high of ₹417.65, and a low of ₹412. The closing price was ₹420.1. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹3188.60172326 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹477.15 and ₹391. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21,826.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.