IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 353.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.95 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 351.75 and closed at 346.3. The stock had a high of 356 and a low of 344.05. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 315. The BSE volume for the day was 24,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IKIO Lighting stock is 349.25, while the high price is 357.95.

21 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹352.95, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹353.9

Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is 352.95. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a decrease of 0.95 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹357.95, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹353.9

The current data shows that the stock price of IKIO is 357.95, which represents a 1.14% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in price is 4.05.

21 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹346.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 24,137. The closing price for the day was 346.3.

