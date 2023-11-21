IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹351.75 and closed at ₹346.3. The stock had a high of ₹356 and a low of ₹344.05. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹315. The BSE volume for the day was 24,137 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for IKIO Lighting stock is ₹349.25, while the high price is ₹357.95.
Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is ₹352.95. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.95 in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of IKIO is ₹357.95, which represents a 1.14% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in price is ₹4.05.
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 24,137. The closing price for the day was ₹346.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!